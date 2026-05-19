EDSeQ 2/2026 Out Now

Issue 2/2026 of the European Defence & Security Law & Policy Quarterly (EDSeQ) is now available.
Read the Editorial by Simone Gariglio
The issue features the following articles:
- Military Procurement under Article 346 TFEU in Germany and the Netherlands: Prospects for Better Coordination by Floris Prins and Nathan Meershoek
- Untying the Arsenal: Why Cash Beats Weapons in Supporting Ukraine’s Defence by Daniel Schoeni
- Hybrid Threats, Strategic Autonomy and the Limits of EU Defence Governance: Lessons from the Central African Republic by José Manuel Marques Dias
- Joint Defence Procurement in a Bottleneck Economy: EDIP and the Unmaking of Directive 2009/81/EC by Emma O’Connell and Nikola Komšić
- The Securitisation of Cyberattacks Against Critical Infrastructure in the European Union by Clara Cotroneo
Opinions:
- Responsible Capability Building: Governing Innovation, Industrial Policy and Strategic Autonomy in EU Defence by António Brás Monteiro
Country Reports:
- Belgium by Thomas Christiaens and Manon De Weser
- Denmark by Kathrine Søs Jacobsen Cesko and Sarah Maria Denta
- EEA and EFTA Countries by Sara Notario
- Finland by Nora Haapala
- Germany by Holger Schröder and Freya Weber
- Italy by Mario E. Comba
- Malta by Daniel Fiott
- The Netherlands by Bram Braat, Suayip Őksűz, Daan van Dooren and Alyssa Brum Alice
- Slovenia by Sasa Sodja and Irene Ng Sega
Book Review:
- European Security Union – Law and Policies by Jan-Hendrik Dietrich and Arne Pilniok (eds) by Heiko Meiertöns
Sie möchten einen Beitrag einreichen oder zur Weiterentwicklung der EDSeQ beitragen? Dann nutzen Sie unseren Call for Papers (englischsprachig). Weitere Details zur EPPPL finden Sie auf der englischsprachigen Website.