EDSeQ 2/2026 Out Now

Issue 2/2026 of the European Defence & Security Law & Policy Quarterly (EDSeQ) is now available.

Read the Editorial by Simone Gariglio

The issue features the following articles:

Opinions:

Responsible Capability Building: Governing Innovation, Industrial Policy and Strategic Autonomy in EU Defence by António Brás Monteiro

Country Reports:

Belgium by Thomas Christiaens and Manon De Weser

Denmark by Kathrine Søs Jacobsen Cesko and Sarah Maria Denta

EEA and EFTA Countries by Sara Notario

Finland by Nora Haapala

Germany by Holger Schröder and Freya Weber

Italy by Mario E. Comba

Malta by Daniel Fiott

The Netherlands by Bram Braat, Suayip Őksűz, Daan van Dooren and Alyssa Brum Alice

Slovenia by Sasa Sodja and Irene Ng Sega

Book Review:

Become an author for EDSeQ and view our Call for Papers.