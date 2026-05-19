EDSeQ 2/2026 Out Now

Issue 2/2026 of the European Defence & Security Law & Policy Quarterly (EDSeQ) is now available.
Read the Editorial by Simone Gariglio
The issue features the following articles:
- Military Procurement under Article 346 TFEU in Germany and the Netherlands: Prospects for Better Coordination by Floris Prins and Nathan Meershoek
- Untying the Arsenal: Why Cash Beats Weapons in Supporting Ukraine’s Defence by Daniel Schoeni
- Hybrid Threats, Strategic Autonomy and the Limits of EU Defence Governance: Lessons from the Central African Republic by José Manuel Marques Dias
- Joint Defence Procurement in a Bottleneck Economy: EDIP and the Unmaking of Directive 2009/81/EC by Emma O’Connell and Nikola Komšić
- The Securitisation of Cyberattacks Against Critical Infrastructure in the European Union by Clara Cotroneo
Opinions:
- Responsible Capability Building: Governing Innovation, Industrial Policy and Strategic Autonomy in EU Defence by António Brás Monteiro
Country Reports:
- Belgium by Thomas Christiaens and Manon De Weser
- Denmark by Kathrine Søs Jacobsen Cesko and Sarah Maria Denta
- EEA and EFTA Countries by Sara Notario
- Finland by Nora Haapala
- Germany by Holger Schröder and Freya Weber
- Italy by Mario E. Comba
- Malta by Daniel Fiott
- The Netherlands by Bram Braat, Suayip Őksűz, Daan van Dooren and Alyssa Brum Alice
- Slovenia by Sasa Sodja and Irene Ng Sega
Book Review:
- European Security Union – Law and Policies by Jan-Hendrik Dietrich and Arne Pilniok (eds) by Heiko Meiertöns
Become an author for EDSeQ and view our Call for Papers.