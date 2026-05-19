EDSeQ 2/2026 Out Now

Posted on , updated on by Chiara Gabellotto

Issue 2/2026 of the European Defence & Security Law & Policy Quarterly (EDSeQ) is now available.

Read the  Editorial by Simone Gariglio

The issue features the following articles:

Opinions:

 

Country Reports:

 

Book Review:

Become an author for EDSeQ and view our Call for Papers.