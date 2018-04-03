Our latest and most innovative format “Study-Visit” is designed to share expertise between bodies that manage EU funding. It combines intensive trainings with very practical on-the-spot project visits so you can see and analyse various projects co-financed from EU Funds .

We help managing authorities exchange knowledge, good practice and practical solutions to concrete problems thus improving their administrative capacity and ensuring better results for the EU investments.

With the study visit, FI stakeholders now have a new tool to share and explore information.