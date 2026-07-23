EHPL 2/2026 Out Now

The second issue of the European Health & Pharmaceutical Law Review (EHPL) for 2026 is now available! This edition features:

Editorial by Claudia Seitz

Articles:

This issue also includes the following reports:

Sie möchten einen Beitrag einreichen oder zur Weiterentwicklung der EHPL beitragen? Dann nutzen Sie unseren Call for Papers (englischsprachig). Weitere Details zur EHPL finden Sie auf der englischsprachigen Website.