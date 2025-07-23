EHPL 2/2026 Out Now

Posted on , updated on by Ece Turlin

The second issue of the European Health & Pharmaceutical Law Review (EHPL) for 2026 is now available! This edition features:

Editorial by Claudia Seitz

Articles:

 

This issue also includes the following reports:

 

View all articles from the latest issue of EHPL here.

Become an author for EHPL and view our Call for Papers.