EHPL 2/2026 Out Now

The second issue of the European Health & Pharmaceutical Law Review (EHPL) for 2026 is now available! This edition features:
Editorial by Claudia Seitz
Articles:
- Conceptualising Health Data as A Socio-Technical and Institutional Practice: Looking at the EHDS with a Magnifying Glass by Anamika Kundu
- Between Transparency and Exclusivity: IP Rights, Trade Secrets, and Regulatory Data Protection in the European Health Data Space (EHDS) by Ulrich M. Gassner
- Is AI Development for Medical Diagnosis a Matter of Public Interest? By Helena Bossini Castillo
- The European Health Data Space and Japan’s Health Data Governance: A Comparative Analysis by Takeshi S. Komatani
This issue also includes the following reports:
- European Health Data Space: The Italian Legal Framework and the Challenges Ahead by Anna Fiorentini
- EHDS-as-a-Service? Commercial Challenges Unravelled by Kaat Van Delm and Miranda van Limpt
View all articles from the latest issue of EHPL here.
Become an author for EHPL and view our Call for Papers.