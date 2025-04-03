EStAL 1/2025 Out Now

Issue 1 of EStAL 2025 is now available online!

Read the Editorial by Caroline Buts: Zootopian Divide: Can We Bridge the Gap Between Fair Play and Industrial Ambitions?

This issue features the following Articles:

STATE AID ENFORCEMENT BY NATIONAL COURTS ∙ Cooperation Tools Between National Courts and the European Commission by Diana Calciu, Leonardo Armati and Andrés Borja Alcaraz Riaño

STATE AID ENFORCEMENT BY NATIONAL COURTS ∙ A Spanish National Case: State Aid-Related by Maria Mercedes Francisca Pedraz Calvo

STATE AID ENFORCEMENT BY NATIONAL COURTS ∙ National Courts and the Enforcement of EU State Aid Law: Survey Results by Seppe Maes, Caroline Buts and Wout De Cock

Recovery of Unlawful State Aid in Times of COVID-19 by Anduena Gjevori

A Test for Determining Whether State Aid Infringes Other Provisions of EU Law by Phedon Nicolaides

The General Court’s Recent State Aid Case Law: Striking a Balance in Less Explored Areas by David Petrlík

as well as Case Law Annotations and News from the Member States.

