CoRe 1/2026 Out Now

Issue 1/2026 of the European Competition and Regulatory Law Review – CoRe is now online!

The Editorial is authored by Robert Klotz.

This issue features the following Articles:

Reports:

Case Notes:

Sie möchten einen Beitrag einreichen oder zur Weiterentwicklung der CoRe beitragen? Dann nutzen Sie unseren Call for Papers (englischsprachig). Weitere Details zur CoRe finden Sie auf der englischsprachigen Website.