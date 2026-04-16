CoRe 1/2026 Out Now

Issue 1/2026 of the European Competition and Regulatory Law Review – CoRe is now online!
The Editorial is authored by Robert Klotz.
This issue features the following Articles:
- Fair, Reasonable and Non-Discriminatory Distribution Remuneration For Independent Digital Rail Ticket Distribution Services by Hannah Döding and Christian Koenig
- Too Big to Police? The Commission’s Digital Agenda vs. Big Tech: An Overview of the DMA in Its First Years of Implementation by Rita Ferreira Gomes
- From Energy Markets to Digital Ecosystems: How Authorities Evaluate Access to Data by Fatma Ceren Morbel
Reports:
- Finland · Penalties for Procedural Violations on the Rise? First Proposal for a Penalty Payment for Providing False Information by Satu-Anneli Kauranen
- Italy · New Sector Inquiry into the Large-Scale Distribution Sector: The Italian Job by Eleonora Caravà
- Portugal · Meliá Revisited: The CJEU’s Ruling on Access to Evidence in Portuguese Competition Litigation by Emília Campelo
- Switzerland · The Latest Swiss Cartel Law Reform Paradox: Escaping Brussels Only to Invite It Back? by Idris Abdelkhalek
- Turkey · Non-Competition Clauses for Sellers In Share Purchase Agreements Under Turkish Law by Burcak Yildiz
- United Kingdom · Competition Litigation Funding: More, But More Complicated by Kiran Desai
Case Notes:
- The CAT’s Kent v Apple Judgment: Platform Dominance, IP Defences, and Excessive Pricing in Digital Markets by Anush Ganesh
Sie möchten einen Beitrag einreichen oder zur Weiterentwicklung der CoRe beitragen? Dann nutzen Sie unseren Call for Papers (englischsprachig). Weitere Details zur CoRe finden Sie auf der englischsprachigen Website.