CoRe 1/2026 Out Now

Issue 1/2026 of the European Competition and Regulatory Law Review – CoRe is now online!
The Editorial is authored by Robert Klotz.
This issue features the following Articles:
- Fair, Reasonable and Non-Discriminatory Distribution Remuneration For Independent Digital Rail Ticket Distribution Services by Hannah Döding and Christian Koenig
- Too Big to Police? The Commission’s Digital Agenda vs. Big Tech: An Overview of the DMA in Its First Years of Implementation by Rita Ferreira Gomes
- From Energy Markets to Digital Ecosystems: How Authorities Evaluate Access to Data by Fatma Ceren Morbel
Reports:
- Finland · Penalties for Procedural Violations on the Rise? First Proposal for a Penalty Payment for Providing False Information by Satu-Anneli Kauranen
- Italy · New Sector Inquiry into the Large-Scale Distribution Sector: The Italian Job by Eleonora Caravà
- Portugal · Meliá Revisited: The CJEU’s Ruling on Access to Evidence in Portuguese Competition Litigation by Emília Campelo
- Switzerland · The Latest Swiss Cartel Law Reform Paradox: Escaping Brussels Only to Invite It Back? by Idris Abdelkhalek
- Turkey · Non-Competition Clauses for Sellers In Share Purchase Agreements Under Turkish Law by Burcak Yildiz
- United Kingdom · Competition Litigation Funding: More, But More Complicated by Kiran Desai
Case Notes:
- The CAT’s Kent v Apple Judgment: Platform Dominance, IP Defences, and Excessive Pricing in Digital Markets by Anush Ganesh
Become an author for CoRe and view our Call for Papers