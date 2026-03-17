EFFL 1/2026 Out Now

The first issue of the year is now available online! This issue includes an editorial from Maria Hasagic, Managing Editor, and the following articles:

In addition, you can find Country Reports in the latest issue of EFFL from Denmark and The Netherlands:

Sie möchten einen Beitrag einreichen oder zur Weiterentwicklung von EFFL beitragen? Dann nutzen Sie unseren Call for Papers (englischsprachig). Weitere Details zur EFFL finden Sie auf der englischsprachigen Website.