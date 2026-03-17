EFFL 1/2026 Out Now

Veröffentlicht am , aktualisiert am von Ece Turlin

The first issue of the year is now available online! This issue includes an editorial from Maria Hasagic, Managing Editor, and the following articles:

In addition, you can find Country Reports in the latest issue of EFFL from Denmark and The Netherlands:

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