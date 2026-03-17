EFFL 1/2026 Out Now

The first issue of the year is now available online! This issue includes an editorial from Maria Hasagic, Managing Editor, and the following articles:
- Challenges in the Implementation of Article 3 of Regulation (EU) 2023/915 on Contaminants for Processed Foods: A Proposed Guidance by Alessio Latino
- How Sustainability Entered into the European Treaties by Paolo Borghi
- China’s Regulation of Meal Delivery Apps: A Potential Benchmark for EU Legal Reform by Fleur Greven and Silvia Rolandi
- Precautionary Principle vs. Regulatory Pragmatism: Bridging Novel Food Governance in the EU and China by Yi Lu
In addition, you can find Country Reports in the latest issue of EFFL from Denmark and The Netherlands:
- Denmark: Food, Feed and Veterinary Inspection Campaigns: The Danish Veterinary, Food, Agriculture and Fisheries Agency Goals for 2026 by Gundula Maria Kjær
- The Netherlands: Labelling Probiotics, NVWA’s Enforcement on Social Media, and Enforcement of New Allergen Policy by Sarah Arayess
View all articles from the latest issue of EFFL here.
Interested in writing for the European Food and Feed Law Review? View our call for papers and guidelines for authors!