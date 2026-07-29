CCLR 2/2026 Out Now

Posted on , updated on by August Andreae

Issue 2/2026 of the Carbon and Climate Law Review is out now.

The issue features Editorial by Ivano Alogna, and the following Articles:

Special Call for Papers: Shaping the Climate Regime in Southeast Asia

Submit your abstract for the international conference in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam (30 October 2026). Selected papers will be considered for publication in CCLR.

 

Become an author for CCLR and view our Call for Papers.