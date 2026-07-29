CCLR 2/2026 Out Now

Issue 2/2026 of the Carbon and Climate Law Review is out now.

The issue features Editorial by Ivano Alogna, and the following Articles:

Special Call for Papers: Shaping the Climate Regime in Southeast Asia

Submit your abstract for the international conference in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam (30 October 2026). Selected papers will be considered for publication in CCLR.

Submission Deadline: 15 August 2026 (Abstracts: 500–800 words)

(Abstracts: 500–800 words) Read the Full Special Call for Papers (PDF)

Become an author for CCLR and view our Call for Papers.