CCLR 2/2026 Out Now

Issue 2/2026 of the Carbon and Climate Law Review is out now.
The issue features Editorial by Ivano Alogna, and the following Articles:
- Standing in Climate Litigation by Brian J Preston
- Human Rights, ESG Duties, and the Quest for Corporate Climate Accountability by Annalisa Savaresi
- Corporate Climate Litigation in Brazil by Danielle de Andrade Moreira and Carolina de Figueiredo Garrido
- Climate Litigation: The Legal Landscape for Banks After the EU Climate Backlash by Martina Menegat
- Remedies and Enforcement in Corporate Climate Cases by Ying Xie, Michael Faure and Noah Walker-Crawford
Special Call for Papers: Shaping the Climate Regime in Southeast Asia
Submit your abstract for the international conference in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam (30 October 2026). Selected papers will be considered for publication in CCLR.
- Submission Deadline: 15 August 2026 (Abstracts: 500–800 words)
- Read the Full Special Call for Papers (PDF)
Become an author for CCLR and view our Call for Papers.