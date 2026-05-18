ICRL 1/2026 Out Now

Issue 1/2026 of the International Chemical Regulatory and Law Review is out now!
Read the Editorial by Dieter Drohmann
This issue features the following Articles:
Diverging GHS Classifications and Their Impact On REACH-like Registration Obligations by Christine Schmitt and Qi Wang
Risk Management Option Analysis: A Key Tool for a Fact-Based Regulatory Decision-Making Process for Chemicals by Jaime Sales
Functional Bacteria for Sustainable Control of Organic Deposits in Industrial Water Systems:
Biocide versus Cleaning Agent by Dieter Drohmann and Alexander Cartus
The EU Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation: The Development of Secondary Legislation and Standards by Dennis Bankmann and Sima Sadatmir
as well as Report:
UA REACH: Update on Chemical Regulation in Ukraine by Jörn Panteleit and Dieter Drohmann
Interested in becoming an author for the next issue of International Chemical Regulatory and Law Review? View our Call for Papers and Author Guidelines.