ICRL 1/2026 Out Now

Issue 1/2026 of the International Chemical Regulatory and Law Review is out now!

Read the Editorial by Dieter Drohmann

This issue features the following Articles:

Diverging GHS Classifications and Their Impact On REACH-like Registration Obligations by Christine Schmitt and Qi Wang

Risk Management Option Analysis: A Key Tool for a Fact-Based Regulatory Decision-Making Process for Chemicals by Jaime Sales

Functional Bacteria for Sustainable Control of Organic Deposits in Industrial Water Systems:

Biocide versus Cleaning Agent by Dieter Drohmann and Alexander Cartus

The EU Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation: The Development of Secondary Legislation and Standards by Dennis Bankmann and Sima Sadatmir

as well as Report:

UA REACH: Update on Chemical Regulation in Ukraine by Jörn Panteleit and Dieter Drohmann

Interested in becoming an author for the next issue of International Chemical Regulatory and Law Review? View our Call for Papers and Author Guidelines.