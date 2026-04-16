UK Government Establishes New Subsidy Control Exemption Allowing Grants of Up to £75m for Housing Projects

Streamlined Routes are exemptions within the UK Subsidy Control regime which can be used by any public authority to make awards of subsidy, provided that these satisfy all the relevant conditions. On 14 April 2026, the UK government made the ‘Housing Streamlined Route’, allowing public authorities to award subsidies with a value of up to £75m (€86.3m) towards housing projects. In this article, Ward Hadaway’s Head of Public Funding, Alexander Rose, explains how public authorities can make use of this Streamlined Route and whether it really will simplify Subsidy Control in public-funded housing projects.

Table of Contents:

Introduction

A Streamlined Route is a Subsidy Control exemption which may be created by a Minister of the Crown under Section 10(5) of the Subsidy Control Act 2022 for “categories of subsidies at especially low risk of causing market distortions, that promote UK strategic policy objectives“. Streamlined Routes are also called Streamlined Subsidy Schemes. In many ways, Streamlined Routes resemble exemptions such as GBER in the EU State aid regime.

The primary advantage of a Streamlined Route is that if the conditions are met, it is not necessary for the public authority to carry out an individual Subsidy Control Principles assessment, nor is it necessary for the public authority to refer the subsidy to the Competition and Markets Authority as a ‘Subsidy of Particular Interest’. Therefore, Streamlined Routes can save time and add certainty to the subsidy award process.

However, a Streamlined Route will only provide cover where all the conditions have been met. Should only 99% of the conditions be met, the Streamlined Route should not be used, as it will not provide Subsidy Control cover for the funded activities.

What this means in practice is that a detailed and methodical review should always be carried out by the public authority before the subsidy is committed.

When Can the Housing Streamlined Subsidy Scheme Be Used for Awards of Subsidy?

The Housing Streamlined Route was laid in parliament on 14 April 2026. This action starts a 40 working day period during which either the House of Commons or the House of Lords may pass a resolution to reject the creation of the Streamlined Route. If no such resolution is brought within this period, then the Streamlined Route is regarded as having been approved, and a challenge cannot be brought against the establishment of the Streamlined Route at a later date. Challenges against secondary legislation are very rare, and the last time a successful action was launched in these circumstances is understood to have been in the 1970s.

The Housing Streamlined Route has been made available for use immediately. Although there will be a degree of uncertainty until the 40 working day period has passed, the government has sought to manage this by stating that should a resolution against the creation of the Streamlined Route be brought, then the Streamlined Route would only be treated as ‘not having been made’ with effect from the day after the resolution is made. Therefore, any subsidies which are legally committed under the Streamlined Route prior to Parliament making their decision ought not to be impacted.

Which Kinds of Subsidy Can Be Supported Under the Cover of the Housing Streamlined Route?

The Housing Streamlined Route has two strands. These are:

Strand 1: Gap Funding for Social and Affordable Housing; and

Gap Funding for Social and Affordable Housing; and Strand 2: Gap Funding for Sites of Any Tenure Mix

The intention of the Social and Affordable Housing Strand is to allow subsidies with a value of up to £75m (€86.3m) that unlock social and affordable housing projects which are being prevented from proceeding as a result of viability issues or to accelerate the delivery of such projects. The costs which can be funded include acquisition of land and buildings, construction of new social and affordable housing, works costs to convert existing buildings to contain such units and related costs such as legal fees. The level of subsidy is limited to the viability gap affecting the project and a ceiling of 80% of project costs.

The aim of the second strand (gap funding for sites of any tenure mix) is to expedite delivery in situations where there is a wider range of different developments being delivered, including market-rate housing and commercial premises. Subsidies with a value of up to £75m (€86.3m) may be awarded towards similar costs, including addressing abnormal costs and preserving heritage elements of buildings. The level of subsidy is again limited to the viability gap and a ceiling, but this is lower, being set at 50%.

The scheme is currently in effect and will run until 13 April 2032.

Applying the Housing Streamlined Route in Practice

What we have seen in the application of other Streamlined Routes (including the Community and Regeneration Streamlined Route) is that whilst public authorities have naturally been enthusiastic about the introduction of these exemptions, the processes used when checking whether all the conditions are met in individual awards have not always been as clinical and methodical as required.

In particular, there are mandatory administrative requirements which are often overlooked (and it should be noted that additional considerations are contained within the guidance and explanatory memoranda). We have also seen situations where public authorities have been overly optimistic in their interpretation of particular conditions. Our recommendation is that if there is reasonable doubt as to whether a condition is satisfied, it is safer to take advice, and if there is still uncertainty, then to err on the side of caution and make the award under an individual Subsidy Control Principles assessment.

However, the announcement of this Streamlined Route is good news. It will reduce the administrative burden faced by public authorities, and bidders will be able to design their projects to satisfy the requirements.

Is the Housing Streamlined Route a Game Changer for the Housing Market?

The government was elected on a bold manifesto, which included plans to support the construction of 1.5 million new homes by the next election.

To do this, it has announced new public funds, created a task force to oversee the delivery of new towns and sought to remove regulatory barriers to the delivery of development projects.

Subsidy Control compliance can slow down projects, especially when it is necessary to carry out a detailed principles assessment and/or a referral to the Competition and Markets Authority is required. This new Streamlined Route will avoid an individual principles assessment needing to be undertaken, and an award under the Housing Streamlined Route will not need to be referred to the CMA.

Therefore, whilst the Housing Streamlined Route is not a game changer in isolation, it is part of a series of positive changes which are being made to support the housing market within the UK.

The creation of the Housing Streamlined Route is good news for developers delivering publicly funded housing projects and officials within public authorities administering subsidies. However, detailed checks need to be in place to ensure that the relevant conditions are satisfied. If advice is required, then we can be of assistance.

Ward Hadaway is a leading law firm advising on Subsidy Control compliance. Our clients include public bodies administering public funds and developers looking to secure financial support in line with the law. Please do get in touch if you require market-leading Subsidy Control advice.